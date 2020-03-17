The NAIA has made its announcement about spring sports.
Due to the growing concerns about COVID-19, the NAIA announced the cancellation of all spring sports for 2020 in a press release on Monday. The announcement came after the NAIA had previously decided to cancel its winter championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jim Carr — president and CEO of the NAIA — said in a press release that other options were looked at, but canceling the spring sports turned out to be the best one.
Other organizations — like the NCAA and NJCAA — also announced the cancellation of championships and spring sports due to the pandemic. The NAIA also announced in its release what it would be doing about the eligibility of athletes in the spring sports.
“In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent,” the release said.
The announcement impacted the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha. The announcement came just a few days after USAO's conference — the Sooner Athletic Conference — suspended play and practices due to the concerns about COVID-19.
