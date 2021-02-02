Chickasha senior Jazmyn Murry is going to be busy competing at the next level.
Murry decided to continue her athletic career at Oklahoma City University and held her signing ceremony at Chickasha High School on Monday. Murry will be competing in track and STUNT when she goes to college.
As someone who loves track and cheerleading, Murry did not want to choose just one sport to compete in at the college level. By going to OCU, she did not have to make that choice.
“I didn't want to just choose one (sport) over the other,” Murry said. “OCU gave me the opportunity where I can continue to do both.”
Monday was an important day for Murry, and being able to compete at the next level is a dream come true for the senior.
“It means a lot to me. I didn't think I would be able to sign to college for both of these sports,” she said.
Even though Murry has been a cheerleader during her time at Chickasha, being on the STUNT team at the next level will be a new experience for her. She is ready for the challenge.
“I've never competed in it myself,” she said. “Looking at it, it seems so fun.”
As for track, Murry is hoping to have a senior season at Chickasha after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled spring sports and state basketball tournaments her junior year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a sophomore, Murry finished second in the 100-meter hurdles at the Class 5A state meet. She has a bigger goal in mind as a senior.
“If I'm able to have my senior year, my goal is to go in and win state this year.”
Murry is also looking forward to competing with her sister Tamia and believes that will help ease the transition from high school to college.
“I think it will be an easier transition … rooming with her and being on one of the same teams as her,” she said.
