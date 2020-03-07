WEATHERFORD — The Minco Bulldogs are heading back to the Class 2A state tournament.
The sixth-ranked Bulldogs are heading to the state tournament for the second season in a row after defeating the second-ranked Cashion Wildcats in the area tournament championship game at Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s Pioneer Cellular Event Center in Weatherford on Friday.
With Cashion holding Cooper Shirley to four points, other players stepped up in a 56-51 win.
Nick Burchfield and Max Morrison stepped up for the Bulldogs during the win, combining for 35 of Minco’s 56 points. Morrison scored 18 points in the win, and Burchfield added 17 points to the scoreboard.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start, scoring the game’s first eight points. After falling behind 8-0, Cashion was able to work its way back and eventually tied the game at 13 points apiece heading to the second quarter.
Morrison and Burchfield combined for every Minco point in the first quarter and scored Minco's first 18 points of the game. Cashion was able to jump ahead of Minco in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs finished the half with the lead back in their possession.
Austin Brothers gave the Bulldogs a spark, scoring five of the team’s final seven points of the second quarter. He helped the Bulldogs take a 25-23 lead to the second half.
Minco fell behind by three points after Cashion scored the first five points of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs answered with a 12-0 scoring run to make the score 37-28. Morrison scored five points in a row to push the team's lead to nine points.
The Bulldogs went to the fourth quarter with a 38-33 lead and managed to hold off the Wildcats. Cashion managed to get within one point in the fourth quarter but could not tie the game or take the lead.
With Minco leading 42-39, Shirley finally got on the scoreboard to extend the lead to five points.
With Minco leading 44-42, Dane Brummell went on a solo 6-0 run and buried four clutch free throws to push the team’s lead to eight points. Cashion could not catch up to Minco and fell to the consolation championship game with the loss.
Brothers almost scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, finishing with nine points. Brummell had eight points for Minco.
Minco needed five games to advance to last season's state tournament and needed just four games to advance to state this season. The Bulldogs advanced to the state semifinals last season, defeating Okemah before falling to Rejoice Christian.
