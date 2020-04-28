The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma women’s soccer team made history in 2019.
Not only did the Drovers advance to the national tournament, but they also managed to win a match in the tournament to make it to the final 16 teams in Orange Beach, Alabama. According to the USAO athletic department, the Drovers made the program's deepest run in 2019.
USAO put together a couple of double-digit win streaks during the season, en route to a 21-2 record. The Drovers won their first 10 matches of the season before suffering their first loss. They won 11 matches in a row before losing in the national tournament.
In Sooner Athletic Conference play, the Drovers went 8-1 during the regular season and won the conference title with 24 points. The regular-season title was USAO's third since 2014.
USAO carried the momentum from the regular season to the conference tournament and continued its reign over the SAC in tournament play, winning its third conference tournament in a row. The Drovers outscored their three opponents 22-3 during their run to the championship.
USAO scored at least seven goals in all three tournament matches and defeated Wayland Baptist University 7-2 in the championship match.
The Drovers earned an automatic berth to the national tournament and earned the right to play their first match in Chickasha. USAO defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan University 3-2 at Hampton Field to advance to Orange Beach.
USAO ended its season with a 2-1 loss to Westmont College and ended up ranked 12th in the NAIA’s postseason poll. USAO’s offense led the country in several statistical categories, including goals (124) and assists (113).
USAO was led by sophomore Emma Rice, who ranked in the top five nationally in multiple statistical categories. She also led the SAC in multiple statistical categories. In what turned out to be a record-breaking season, Rice finished with 38 goals and 86 points.
Per USAO, Rice broke program records for goals, points and matches with multiple goals (15) in a single season during the 2019 campaign. She also owns multiple career records at USAO.
But Rice was not the only player to set at least one record in 2019. Per the USAO record book, Aubrey Ruttman's 21 assists is a program record for a single season. USAO's record book shows that keeper Taylor Sorrell's goals against average of .65 in 2019 also broke a program record.
The Drovers raked in their fair share of accolades from the SAC and NAIA.
The NAIA announced Rice as a second-team All-American for the Drovers. Mackenzie Holub and Sara Vijfhuizen were both named honorable mention.
As for conference accolades, the SAC named Rice Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. She also received first-team All-SAC recognition.
The SAC named head coach Jimmy Hampton Coach of the Year and named Vijfhuizen Freshman of the Year. Makena Wood was one of three players to earn Defensive Player of the Year recognition.
Rice was one of eight USAO players to earn all-conference recognition. Ruttman, Wood, Holub, Vijfhuizen, Lindsay Daugherty and Thais Duarte da Silva all earned first-team recognition with Rice. Laura Barrantes earned second-team recognition.
