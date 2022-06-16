The 2021 and 2022 sports seasons included several big storylines.
Teams and individuals across the area had different amounts of success that included state titles and postseason success. Different teams from different schools from different cities and towns found a way to create big moments and storylines this past athletic year.
Not every moment can get mentioned, but at least a few of the biggest storylines from the past athletic year can get recognized.
Dylan Bratt wins state title
Dylan Bratt has been a star for Chickasha wrestling, and his freshman campaign proved that.
Despite injuring his meniscus during the season, Bratt brought home a Class 4A gold medal at 106 pounds. In the process of winning gold, Bratt also won a regional title in the postseason.
Bratt also went undefeated during his freshman season, and he became Chickasha's first state champion in wrestling since Josh Latham.
Bratt has said he does not want to stop at just one title.
Emily Cerny becomes winningest pitcher
Emily Cerny is one of the best pitchers in NAIA history, if not the best.
Cerny broke records throughout her career with the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team, and she rewrote history in her final season with the Drovers. Cerny's dominance shows in the results and the statistics.
During her final season, Cerny became the NAIA's all-time winningest pitcher, breaking the NAIA record of 126 victories. Cerny ended her career with 144 victories and just 22 losses.
Chickasha boys advance to state championship match
Chickasha boys soccer made a run.
The Fightin' Chicks were one of the best teams in Class 4A, and their postseason run proved they were one of the best. The Fightin' Chicks won three playoff matches and advanced to the Class 4A state championship, finishing as the state runners-up after a loss to the Clinton Red Tornadoes.
The Fightin' Chicks defeated Elk City in penalty kicks before beating Harding Charter in the quarterfinals. Chickasha faced Holland Hall and came away in PKs once again, advancing to the state championship match.
The Fightin' Chicks were able to add to their tradition with the run.
Alex boys basketball makes run in postseason
The Alex Longhorns made a run in the Class B postseason.
The Longhorns had to face elimination several times during their run, and they came away victorious several times. The Longhorns advanced to the area tournament after a buzzer-beating shot from Ricky Thornburg, and the Longhorns ended their season just one win away from the state tournament.
Alex won an elimination game in the district tournament and three elimination games in the regional tournament. They also won two elimination games in the area tournament.
Blanchard baseball gets walk-off hit in title game
The Blanchard Lions won another state title, and they defeated a rival in dramatic fashion.
The Lions and Tuttle Tigers met in the Class 4A state championship game, and the game went down to the seventh inning. Blanchard ended up with a 6-5 victory after Brennan Milligan delivered a walk-off hit to secure the title.
