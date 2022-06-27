Over the past 10 seasons, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball program has turned into one of the most dominant programs in the NAIA.
Science & Arts head coach Jadyn Wallis became the program's head coach before the 2013 season, and the Drovers eventually became one of the top teams in the country on a yearly bases. The Drovers have not had a losing season since Wallis took over the program, and they've only had one season that was even at .500.
Throughout her 10 seasons as head coach, the Drovers have won a national title and have been to the NAIA Softball World Series multiple times. The Drovers have also found themselves ranked near the top of the NAIA for a good amount of time and at No. 1 as well.
The Drovers have also finished atop the Sooner Athletic Conference.
Wallis and the program have collected more than 400 victories over the past 10 seasons. Included in those victories is a record-breaking streak of 59 wins in a row.
The Drovers' climb to becoming a powerhouse reached a mountaintop in 2018, and the program captured its first national title in school history. The Drovers went 57-5 that season and went unbeaten in the postseason en route to winning the national title at the NAIA Softball World Series.
The Drovers have now been to three of the past four World Series that have taken place, qualifying in 2018, 2019 and 2022. The 2020 season got shortened because of COVID-19.
From 2018 to 2022, the Drovers collected 243 victories to go along with three World Series appearances. Science & Arts reached the 50-win mark in three of the past four completed seasons.
The three World Series appearances include the national title, 10 World Series victories and two third-place finishes.
Along with the wins and national titles came plenty of awards, recognition and history. Just this past season, pitcher Emily Cerny became the all-time winningest pitcher in NAIA history and the all-time leader in strikeouts.
The Science & Arts coaching staff and players will look to continue their success next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.