Ninnekah softball and Alex boys basketball were beneficiaries of timely plays.
The Ninnekah Lady Owls and Alex Longhorns each picked up big plays in postseason play, bringing together a couple of the smaller area communities in celebration. The big play for Ninnekah helped the Lady Owls clinch a district title, and Alex's big play was a spark in a playoff run this past season.
Ninnekah
The Lady Owls entered the final day of a Class A district tournament just one win away from clinching a district title, but Elmore City-Pernell had other plans.
The Lady Badgers took the first game and forced an if-necessary game to determine the district champion. The Lady Badgers also held a late lead in the elimination game before things turned around for the Lady Owls.
Elmore City-Pernell grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the fifth inning after falling behind 1-0. The Lady Badgers found themselves just three outs away from eliminating Ninnekah, but the Lady Owls got their big play in the top half of the seventh inning.
Ninnekah's big play gave the team the lead for good in the seventh inning and came with one swing of the bat. After homering in the first game of the day, Gracie Burgess crushed a two-run blast to put Ninnekah ahead 3-2.
The Lady Owls scored four runs in the seventh inning and won 5-2. They clinched the district title and provided an important moment for the school district.
Alex
One shot kept Alex alive in the Class B postseason.
Having already won three elimination games, the Longhorns had to play another elimination game to keep their season alive. They faced Lookeba-Sickles and hoped to advance to an area tournament.
Down 28-27 in the fourth quarter, Alex had just seconds to get the ball in and score to win the game. The Longhorns accomplished that.
The ball found the hands of Ricky Thornburg, and he scored the game-winning basket to send the Longhorns to the area tournament, causing a massive celebration on the court.
And that play was a spark in a playoff run that had Alex win six elimination games and end up just one win away from the state tournament. The Longhorns defeated back-to-back ranked teams in the area tournament, defeating Sentinel and Big Pasture before ending the season.
