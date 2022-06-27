Chickasha boys soccer made a memorable run.
The Fightin' Chicks added to the tradition of a soccer program that has reached the mountaintop of high school soccer multiple times. They made a playoff run to Oklahoma City in Class 4A this past season.
The Fightin' Chicks advanced to the Class 4A state championship match and ended the season with a second-place finish.
The Fightin' Chicks entered the Class 4A playoffs as the second-place team from their district. They ended up being the last team from their district still playing.
The Fightin' Chicks won two of their playoff matches in penalty kicks, getting past Elk City in the opening round of the playoffs and Holland Hall in the state semifinals.
In between the two matches, Chickasha took on Harding Charter and rallied from a 1-0 deficit to pick up a 2-1 victory to secure up a home semifinal. Quentin Mantooth scored both Chickasha goals in the match, and keeper Raymundo Cruz came away with a crucial save on a PK in the second half.
Chickasha's matches against Elk City and Holland Hall were scoreless after regulation and the two periods of extra time in each match to set up the shootouts.
Along with Chickasha shooters coming big, Cruz came up big in goal. Cruz totaled five PK saves in three matches that led up to the title match, and he came up with two saves in each shootout to go along with the PK save against Harding Charter.
Chickasha fell to Clinton in the state finals, getting a goal from Cade Rayburn in the loss to the Red Tornadoes.
Chickasha ended its season with 14 victories and just four losses. The Fightin' Chicks only lost twice against 4A opponents during the season.
The Fightin' Chicks got a good amount of All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association after putting together a run that added to the program's history.
