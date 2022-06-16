The Chickasha wrestling program's future is brightening at a rapid pace.
A young high school wrestling team helped show what the future is like after a strong campaign this past season. Several freshmen stepped up and had success with a mix of older wrestlers as well, showing that the future is bright for head coach Chad Randle's program.
Several freshmen wrestlers got experience at the junior high level and high school level, and they had success at both level, Chickasha had success at both state tournaments and had success in girls wrestling.
Six Chickasha wrestlers competed at the high school state tournament this past season, and five of those wrestlers were freshmen.
Along with sending the five wrestlers to state, the sixth wrestler was also not a senior. That means all six of Chickasha's state qualifiers this past season are eligible to return next season.
Chickasha's freshmen state competitors were Dylan Bratt, Colby Longanacre, Clint Longanacre, Brayden Dougherty and Cole Beier. Bryce Dougherty qualified for state as a junior.
Bratt won the 106-pound state title in Class 4A as a freshman. Three other wrestlers won at least one match at the state tournament.
Several Chickasha wrestlers placed at the junior high state tournament, and three wrestlers finished first. Randle said Chickasha captured a team championship.
Cash Bratt, Jaxon Randle and McKinsey Dougherty captured individual titles for Chickasha.
And the success has not stopped at junior high or high school, but it has traveled down the levels of wrestling. The youth wrestling program has consistently put up strong results, adding to a future that continues to brighten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.