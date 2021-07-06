Throughout the previous school year, Chickasha athletics came through with memorable storylines.
Throughout the school year, Chickasha teams faced adversity but overcame that adversity and saw some big moments. Athletes and coaches across Chickasha sports helped their respective programs succeed.
Lady Chicks advance to Class 4A postseason
The Chickasha girls advanced to the Class 4A soccer postseason during their 2021 season.
The Lady Chicks finished third in District 4A-2 during district play, beating Cache in a tiebreaker for the third spot from the district. The Lady Chicks went 4-3 in district play and ended the season with a record of 8-8 after a loss to Harrah in the first round of the playoffs.
The Lady Chicks hung tough with the top two teams in the district. They only lost to first-place Woodward by one goal and took district runner-up Clinton to penalty kicks before falling.
Chickasha swimmers advance to state
The Chickasha swim teams had swimmers advance to the Class 5A state meet.
The Chickasha girls had representation in four individual events and two relay events.
Individually, Jennifer Veach qualified for state in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle. Avery Jones qualified for state as an individual in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke.
Veach and Jones also qualified for state in two relay events. The 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle teams qualified for state and consisted of Veach, Jones, Bree Cason and Abi Hood.
As an individual for the Chickasha boys, Cayden Castrellon made it to state in the 200-yard freestyle.
Castrellon also made it to state in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Liam Crowl, Brock Barr and Kaden Wallace joined him on that team.
Chickasha coach Yvonne Kennedy also earned recognition, getting named the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s Region 5 Coach of the Year in swimming.
Chickasha baseball wins postseason games
The Chickasha baseball team won three postseason games before having the 2021 season come to an end and got to play a pair of those games at home.
The Fightin’ Chicks earned the opportunity to host McLoud in a Class 4A bi-district, earning a 2-0 sweep to win the bi-district title. Chickasha picked up wins of 8-5 and 10-0 to advance to a regional tournament.
Chickasha competed in Blanchard and picked up one regional victory. The Fightin' Chicks earned a 9-0 win over Clinton in an elimination game.
Chickasha ended its season with 24 victories.
