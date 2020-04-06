The 2019 season was a major stepping stone for the Chickasha softball program.
Under second-year coach Courtne St. Clair, the Lady Chicks won 24 games and ended the season just a couple wins short of their first state tournament appearance since 2015. Chickasha won state titles in 2014 and 2015.
Chickasha's 24 wins came one season after just three victories in St. Clair's first season. The Lady Chicks consisted of younger players and veterans and had three seniors on the roster in Valerie Inghram, Lexi McElroy and Gracie Weber.
The Lady Chicks picked up multiple wins during the preseason, and St. Clair talked about the difference between the 2019 team and the 2018 team. Depth was one crucial difference between the two teams, especially at pitcher. The Lady Chicks were able to give different looks in the circle with multiple pitchers throughout the season.
Chickasha ended up finishing third in a district that had four teams win more than 20 games and advanced to the regional tournament, where it picked up two victories and only lost to Purcell — the eventual state runner-up in Class 4A.
The Lady Chicks opened the regional tournament with a walk-off victory over the Weatherford Lady Eagles. Three freshmen helped the Lady Chicks come back to defeat the Lady Eagles.
Freshman Allison Couch led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double. An RBI single from freshman M'Kailei Myers tied the game at six runs apiece. Freshman Allyson Arthur delivered the walk-off hit to give the Lady Chicks the victory.
After a 9-1 loss to Purcell, Chickasha stayed alive with a 10-6 victory over McLoud, setting up another meeting with Purcell. Chickasha needed to beat Purcell twice and was in a 6-6 tie heading to the seventh inning of its second game against Purcell at the regional. Purcell ended up with an 11-6 win.
Inghram, Couch, Arthur and junior Lexi Albright all received District 4A-2 honors for the Lady Chicks.
