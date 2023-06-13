Chickasha athletics had a strong spring, and Chickasha soccer played a role in that.
Both of the Chickasha soccer teams ended successful seasons in May after qualifying for the Class 4A postseason. In what turned out to be two strong campaigns, both Chickasha teams also won double-digit matches and secured first-round home playoff matches in 2023.
Girls
The Lady Chicks ended up with 11 victories on the season after a 2-3 start to the season.
The Lady Chicks opened the season with back-to-back victories to get off to a 2-0 start. The Lady Chicks then lost three matches in a row to fall under .500, but they responded with a winning streak that helped them win a tournament and at least compete for a district title.
Chickasha rattled off nine wins in a row during the regular season, capturing the championship in its tournament and starting 6-0 in district play. Chickasha’s only loss during district play came to district champion Bethany.
Despite falling to Clinton in the first round, Chickasha was able to extend its playoff streak to three seasons in a row. The Lady Chicks have also improved on their win total multiple seasons in a row.
Boys
The Fightin’ Chicks followed up their run to the 2022 Class 4A state championship match with another season with at least one playoff victory.
During a season that saw Chickasha win 12 matches, the Fightin’ Chicks rattled off multiple wins in a row three different times during the season. Chickasha won two matches in a row, three matches in a row and five matches in a row during different stretches of 2023.
Chickasha advanced to two different tournament championships, losing to schools in 6A and 5A in those matches. Chickasha only lost to one 4A school during the regular season.
The Fightin’ Chicks also opened district play with six district wins in a row before losing to district champion Bethany in the final match of the regular season. That did not keep second-place Chickasha from hosting and winning a playoff match before falling to Clinton in a rematch from the 2022 title match.
Chickasha defeated Weatherford 2-1 in playoff action, taking a 1-0 lead in regulation before winning in overtime. Chickasha was in the postseason for the second season in a row.
