The Chickasha football program has been working on building momentum.
Chickasha won just one game over the course of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but the program took a huge leap forward in 2018. Chickasha added to that leap in 2019 and now finds itself on the rise.
One crucial factor in Chickasha's recent success comes from the senior class. Chickasha's seniors fought through adversity during their time with the Fightin' Chicks and got to see the benefits of their hard work during a run to the playoffs in 2019.
Chickasha won just one game when the seniors were freshmen in 2016. The Fightin' Chicks did not win any games in 2017. The 2019 seniors did get plenty of experience, and things started to look up in 2018.
Head coach Jerry Don Bray knew what he had in the class and believed that experience would be beneficial down the road.
"They were a good class in seventh and eighth grade," Bray said after a win over Clinton in 2019. "We knew in a couple (of) years we had a chance to be pretty good."
Chickasha opened the season in 2018 with a win over Marlow, snapping a losing streak of 17 games. Chickasha started the season 2-0 and eventually finished the season with four victories.
The Fightin' Chicks then saw their regular season extend to the postseason in 2019, making the playoffs for the first time since 2013. At one point during the season, Chickasha had lost three games in a row and sat at 3-4 on the season and 1-3 in District 4A-1.
Chickasha did not control its destiny when it came to advancing to the postseason. But the Fightin' Chicks fought and won their final three games. They also got the help they needed to make the postseason.
The string of victories started with a 15-8 win at Elgin, and a trio of seniors combined to score the two touchdowns. Jordan Jackson scored Chickasha's first touchdown.
With Chickasha down 8-7 in the fourth quarter, Austin Albright found Harrison Funderburk for the game-winning score. Chickasha then overpowered Clinton 29-13 and beat rival Anadarko 28-16 at Anadarko.
Chickasha ended up going 6-4 in the regular season and 4-3 in 4A-1. The Fightin' Chicks finished third in the district and eventually suffered a 17-7 loss to Tuttle in the first round of the postseason to end up 6-5.
But what Chickasha was able to accomplish was something special, according to Funderburk.
"Playing here, we gradually got better … being able to go out and outperform teams that we had been pegged to lose against," Funderburk said on the day of his signing ceremony.
Now, the Fightin' Chicks are looking to add to the momentum that they have built.
