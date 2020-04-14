The Chickasha Lady Chicks began a new era in the 2019-20 basketball season.
Carol Craven was hired in 2019 to lead the Lady Chicks and build the program back up. The Lady Chicks advanced to the Class 5A state tournament in 2014 but have not been past the regional tournament since a run to the area tournament during the 2015-16 season in Class 4A.
The Lady Chicks won just one game in the season prior to Craven’s arrival and had not won against a team in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association since the 2017-18 season. In Craven’s first year, the Lady Chicks finished with seven victories.
Chickasha surpassed its win total from the 2018-19 season in its first three games of the season. After losing what turned out to be its season opener in the first round of tournament play in Duncan, the Lady Chicks took down Douglass to advance to the consolation championship game and snap a losing streak that went back to January of 2019.
The Lady Chicks then defeated Class 6A’s Lawton High School 55-53 in overtime to win the consolation championship. Junior Chloee Steelman had 16 points in the win. Freshmen Leighanne Eaton and Brittney Grissam each had 13 points.
The Lady Chicks won a third game to get to 3-2 on the season after a 40-35 win over the Elgin Lady Owls. Steelman led the Lady Chicks once again, scoring 13 points. Eaton had 10 points in the victory.
Chickasha had four wins entering a matchup against the Clinton Lady Reds. The Lady Chicks hung around and eventually came away with a 46-43 victory. Junior Lexi Albright had 18 points in the win.
Senior Gracie Weber scored six crucial points in the fourth quarter against Clinton, and Grissam gave the Lady Chicks the lead for good.
“That’s huge for us ... physically and mentally,” Craven said about the win over Clinton.
Craven also talked about the mental aspect of the game. Having belief and confidence helped the Lady Chicks improve their win total.
"To see them get over that hump of not thinking they're going to lose every time they get on the court … it's huge," she said.
Chickasha entered its regional tournament game against John Marshall with six victories on the season and was looking to survive elimination against the Lady Bears. Chickasha picked up its seventh win, defeating the Lady Bears 47-40.
A pair of freshmen led the Lady Chicks. Eaton and Grissam each scored 13 points in the victory.
Chickasha was eliminated in its next game against Sulphur but put an end to a small drought in the postseason. The win over John Marshall was Chickasha’s first postseason win since the 2016-17 season and snapped a streak of six playoff losses in a row.
