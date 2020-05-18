The Cement volleyball program continued to be a force in 2019.
The Lady Bulldogs were one of the best teams in Class 3A throughout the season and ended up as one of the final eight teams in the class once again. Cement extended its streak of state tournament appearances with another strong season.
The Lady Bulldogs have been to state the past three seasons.
Cement found itself as a team ranked in the top 10 of Class 3A during the season.
In 2019, Cement surpassed the 20-win mark and put together multiple long winning streaks throughout the regular season. The strong regular season helped the Lady Bulldogs earn an opportunity to host a regional tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs were able to sweep through the regional tournament to advance to state once again. Cement played Temple and Oklahoma Christian Academy during the tournament. The Lady Bulldogs did not drop a set in the tournament, going 3-0 in both of their victories.
Cement's season came to an end with a loss to Metro Christian in the state quarterfinals. Cement has lost to the eventual state champion at state two of the past three seasons and lost to the eventual state runner-up the other season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.