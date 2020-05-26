The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma softball program had the chance to live through its national championship again.
Coming up on the anniversary of USAO's 2018 national title — the first for the softball program and second for the school — the NAIA aired the championship game against Columbia College in Clermont, Florida, on its Facebook page. The Drovers defeated the Cougars 4-1 for the national championship.
The Drovers won seven games in a row en route to the national title, going 3-0 in the NAIA Opening Round in Dodge City, Kansas, and 4-0 at the NAIA World Series. The Drovers advanced to the NAIA World Series with one win over Oklahoma Wesleyan University and two wins over Midland University.
During their World Series run, the Drovers — seeded fourth — had to overcome tough weather conditions and top-seeded Georgia Gwinnett College. USAO also had to beat CC in extra innings prior to beating the Cougars again for the national title.
Head coach Jadyn Wallis mentioned the team's ability to fight in an email exchange with The Express-Star. Team chemistry also played a role.
"The 2018 team was a team of fighters. ... They fought for each other and never stopped," Wallis said. "They vibed with each other and with me as their coach."
USAO opened its World Series run against fifth-seeded Indiana Wesleyan University, earning a 6-0 victory to remain two losses away from elimination. The Drovers then faced GGC and came away with a 4-1 victory.
USAO and GGC were tied when Chloe Clifton hit a three-run double to give the Drovers their 4-1 lead. That hit was not the only time Clifton gave her team the lead at the World Series.
USAO and 10th-seeded CC were tied at six runs apiece heading to the bottom of the ninth inning during their first World Series meeting. Clifton delivered the game-winning hit, driving in the final run with a double.
Clifton said in 2018 that she always tried to relax when stepping up to the plate and felt confident that she was going to get a hit. The Drovers advanced to play for the national title and had the advantage of being two losses away from not winning the title.
In the championship game, CC took a 1-0 lead over the Drovers in the top of the second inning. But things turned on a Cougar error with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, and USAO scored all four of its runs after that error.
With the game tied at one, Shania Beck delivered the hit to put the Drovers ahead for good. Her three-run home run gave the Drovers the 4-1 lead they were able to hold for the rest of the game. That home run and that game are things Beck will be able to remember.
"Today’s game will always be my favorite softball memory," Beck said shortly after the team won the championship in 2018.
Beck also said in 2018 that she started screaming after hitting the home run and felt confident that the Drovers were not going to allow another run. And she was right.
USAO ended the season with a record of 57-5. Pitcher Emily Cerny — a freshman at the time — earned all seven victories for USAO during its run to the title. USAO won the title after Oklahoma City University won championships in back-to-back seasons.
Wallis will never forget that season or that team.
"It’s a year I will never forget," she said. "They held the standard for USAO softball and will forever be national champions."
