The previous athletic seasons provided plenty of storylines from area high school teams outside of Chickasha.
Teams won state titles, and teams advanced to state tournaments. Across the surrounding area, teams found success and created big moments for their schools.
Tuttle girls basketball beats Fort Gibson, wins first state title
Tuttle girls basketball made history for the school when the Lady Tigers added Tuttle's first state title in girls basketball to an athletic department filled with tradition.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 4A state tournament for the second season in a row, but they did not get to play in 2020 because of COVID-19. They made the most of their opportunity in 2021.
Tuttle began its state journey with a 54-50 win over Holland Hall and followed that win with a 40-37 semifinal victory over Anadarko. The Lady Tigers completed their run with a 53-38 win over Fort Gibson in the state title game.
Multiple Tuttle teams brought home at least one state title during the school year.
Other area basketball teams advance to state
The Tuttle Lady Tigers were not the only team to advance to state in basketball. Three other basketball teams from the area made it to state in their respective classes.
The Cyril boys made it to the Class B state tournament and won a game at state after winning an area tournament consolation championship game. The Pirates earned a 74-56 win over Lomega during state, but they dropped a 59-57 game to Roff in the semifinals.
In Class 2A, the Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers advanced to state for the second season in a row after Caton Muncy hit a game-winning shot during the team's 39-37 win over Hooker in an area tournament championship game. The Lady Panthers fell to Latta in the state quarterfinals, falling by a score of 56-34.
In Class 4A, the Blanchard Lions advanced to state after winning an area tournament consolation championship game against McLain High School. The Lions gave Heritage Hall all it could handle in the quarterfinal matchup, but the Lions fell in a 46-34 game.
Other teams in other sports also advanced to state, and some of those teams also won state titles.
Tuttle softball wins Class 4A title in extra innings
Along with girls basketball and other Tuttle programs, the Tuttle softball team also won a state championship.
The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 4A state tournament and knocked off Lone Grove in the state title game, picking up an 8-6 win in 11 innings. The title was the softball program's fourth in five seasons and 11th overall.
Tuttle's run at state also included a 13-4 quarterfinal win over Broken Bow and a 9-5 semifinal win over Tecumseh.
Blanchard football makes run to semifinals
The Blanchard Lions made their best playoff run in a few seasons during the 2020 postseason.
The Lions ended their season with double-digit victories and made their way to the Class 4A semifinals in the postseason, winning three games before falling just short of the state championship game. The Lions played in their first semifinal game since the 2017 season.
Blanchard opened the postseason with a 54-7 win over Elgin, and the Lions beat Tecumseh 47-6 in the second round. The Lions earned a 21-18 win over Bristow in the quarterfinals but suffered a 10-7 loss to Clinton in the semifinals.
