The Amber-Pocasset softball program has become quite accustomed to winning games.
The Lady Panthers made their way to the 2019 Class 2A state tournament in Shawnee this past season, extending their streak of state appearances in the fall to three seasons in a row.
Am-Po moved up to Class 2A in 2019 after previously competing in Class A, winning the Class A state championship in 2018.
The Lady Panthers took down Stonewall, Canute and Ripley to win the softball program's first state title. The championship was the second state championship in school history and first since 1985.
After going 13-1 in district play during the 2019 regular season, the Lady Panthers hosted their regional tournament and went 3-0 to qualify for the state tournament. Am-Po scored double-digit runs in all three games and allowed no runs in two of the three victories.
The Lady Panthers opened the tournament with a win over Texhoma-Goodwell, and they shut out Hartshorne and Texhoma-Goodwell in their final two games to advance past the regional tournament.
The Lady Panthers won at least one state tournament game for the third season in a row, beating Oktaha 7-1. Am-Po suffered a 7-6 loss to eventual state champion Silo in the state semifinals. The Lady Panthers played the Lady Rebels closer than any other team at the state tournament.
Am-Po surpassed the 30-win mark and has also been building a streak of state tournament appearances in the spring. Due to the cancellation of the 2020 spring season, Am-Po will have to wait to build on that streak.
