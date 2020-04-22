The Alex boys survived multiple elimination games and multiple double-digit deficits in a postseason run that ended in a Class A area tournament appearance during the 2020 basketball postseason.
The Longhorns won a game at the area tournament and ended their season just two wins short of the state tournament.
The Longhorns went to the postseason with momentum after winning their final two games of the regular season. The Longhorns added to that momentum through their first three games of the postseason.
The Longhorns got to play their district games at home but did not earn a bye in district play. That meant they had to open the postseason with an elimination game. Alex faced Waurika in that elimination game.
The Longhorns overcame a slow start against the Eagles in their first game of the postseason, trailing by 12 after the first quarter before picking up a 49-41 win.
Alex’s postseason run included a district title game victory over No. 14 Fox, 52-48. The Longhorns were the first team to defeat the Foxes during the 2019-20 season.
Entering the regional tournament two losses away from elimination, Alex faced the Canute Trojans and faced another double-digit deficit before picking up another playoff victory. The Trojans built a 29-12 lead in the third quarter after holding Alex to just seven points in the first half. The Longhorns finished the game on a 30-7 run to beat the Trojans 42-36 and advance to the regional tournament championship game.
After suffering a loss to top-ranked Cyril in the regional tournament championship game, the Longhorns blew out Thomas-Fay-Custer in what turned out to be their final victory of the season. The Longhorns earned a 62-35 win over Thomas before being eliminated by No. 7 Vici.
The Longhorns ended the season multiple games above .500.
