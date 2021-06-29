The summer provides plenty of important opportunities for athletes.
While sports slow down in some ways, they do not slow down in other ways. The summer actually provides plenty of opportunities for athletes to work on their skills and get better in different aspects.
The Chickasha baseball team competed against other teams in a summer season and looked to get players experience and help the players improve in different areas of the game. The summer helps players coming up to the high school level get some playing time as well.
Of course, athletes are looking to get better throughout the summer. There are plenty of camps for athletes to get better in, and the Summer Pride programs also help athletes in more areas of sports as a whole.
But the Oklahoma Secondary School Athletic Association's “dead week” is here, and the actual school seasons are on the horizon. More summer athletic activities will occur after the period ends, and practices for the school seasons will begin later this month.
With all of that said, it might seem like sports slow down as a whole during the summer, but that is not actually the case for the most part. Each summer remains extremely important for the following fall, winter and spring.
