Describing this past school year as challenging might be an understatement.
Despite the challenges and questions that came along with sports happening during a global pandemic, the final sports seasons in high school were able to wrap up. I've decided to look at what this past school year has been like for a sports editor, and I will go back even a little past that.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association canceled the state basketball tournaments for Class 2A through Class 6A and the spring seasons in March of last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. College sports also did not get to finish because of the pandemic.
My first thought was that safety needed to come first, so I understood and still understand the cancellations.
Before the state basketball tournaments got canceled, I remember being extremely nervous about covering them. But I still found myself gutted that the cancellations had to come.
I found myself gutted for all of the players and coaches who worked so hard to get where they were at. The Tuttle girls, Amber-Pocasset girls and Minco boys all advanced to state basketball in those classes but did not get to play their games.
I felt gutted for everyone involved.
It was tough knowing that all of the seasons and some careers had to prematurely end. It was hard knowing that seniors never enjoyed entire final seasons before going off to do whatever they wanted to do.
It was tough.
But despite all of the challenges and questions, sports picked up during the summer season and eventually took place during the school year. And I have always believed that sports and other team events are important.
I have never been the most social type, so I am not sure how many friends I would have had in high school had it not been for tennis. I think these types of activities provide bonding experiences and can be extremely helpful.
They certainly helped me.
And I still had my questions and doubts about whether sports should happen or not. I found myself constantly conflicted about that subject and still do. I just do not know.
But despite my questions, I would be lying if I said there were not feelings of happiness and excitement.
I felt those positive feelings because I know just how hard everyone works in their respective sports, and I know how hard everyone worked just to have any sports at all during the pandemic.
This column might specifically be about sports, but it can extend to other activities as well. There were other activities that might have gotten canceled as well.
Now, I hope we can go on without a pandemic. I hope we can go on without quarantines and go on with good health all around. I hope we can go on without games getting moved around because of a pandemic or canceled altogether.
As I continue to look back, I hope to find all of the happy moments that occurred over the past school year. There was some light amidst the darkness, and it was the light that made me feel some sort of positivity.
I hope there is more light going forward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.