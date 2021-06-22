It is hard to describe what it has been like being out and covering sports during a global pandemic.
Earlier this month, I released a column describing how I felt for everyone involved in the sports world when sports got canceled and when sports came back. But this past stretch of time has proven to be an internal roller coaster.
I wrote in that first column about how conflicted I felt. I was not sure if sports should be taking place, and I am still not sure of that fact. I love that they are back and want them to stay, but I cannot accurately describe the conflicting feelings I have had about whether they should be taking place during the coronavirus pandemic or not.
And that is not an easy thing to admit. I found the time we went without sports to be extremely difficult.
One of the things I love about the job of sports editor is being able to get out of my apartment to go cover games. I love that part of the job, and it's probably proven to be extremely healthy for me.
I mentioned in the last column that I have never been a social person. That aspect of life is just something I have struggled with, but I don't mind that when I am out covering games.
I don't.
But even before the pandemic, I never went out for just social reasons. I had not done that in some time — other than vacationing with my family. So when the pandemic started and forced the cancellation of sports, I struggled.
I am used to sports slowing down in the summer. That is something that is an annual occurrence.
But sports going away in March of 2020 was tough on me mentally and was a shock to my system. I felt like one of my purposes got taken away, and I did not know how long it was going to be gone. I was anxious about that fact.
And I am fully aware that in the grand scheme of things, I have been really lucky in multiple ways. But I still could not shake that anxiety.
But sports did come back, and I suddenly felt revived. Despite the conflicting feelings I have had about sports during the pandemic, I was just glad to be back.
Throughout this whole ordeal, I have learned not to take things for granted. This ordeal has really shown me that what I do is more than just a job and goes way beyond work.
This time has just just confirmed that what I am doing is one of my purposes in life.
