A Chickasha senior has the opportunity to continue her softball career at the next level.
Standout player Valerie Inghram will get to continue her career at Arkansas Tech University. She was able to make that news official.
Inghram finished off a strong career in Chickasha with a strong final season for the Lady Chicks as one of the team’s seniors. She received District 4A-2 recognition at third base for her successful senior season.
Inghram was a veteran on a Chickasha team that showed vast improvement under second-year head coach Courtne St. Clair. After winning just three games during the 2018 season, the Lady Chicks won 24 games during the 2019 season.
Chickasha finished third in District 4A-2 and was one of four teams from that district to surpass 20 victories on the season. The Lady Chicks won two games at the regional tournament and came up just two wins short of a state tournament appearance.
Inghram will be heading to another softball program that has seen its fair share of success. ATU went 47-15 during the 2019 season and has won 41 games or more four times since 2015.
ATU is located in Russellville, Arkansas, and competes in the Great American Conference. The GAC is a part of the NCAA in Division II.
