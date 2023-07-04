The battle for the Championship Flight came down to the same two golfers as last year.
The 95th Washita Valley Golf Tournament took place at Chickasha Golf and Country Club, beginning Saturday and ending Monday. And the tournament saw two familiar faces from last year in a first-place tie through the first two rounds of the tournament.
For the second year in a row, Trent Whitekiller edged out Griffen Locke to capture the title. The two golfers combined to shoot 37-under par in the tournament.
Griffen Locke came out and set the course on fire in the first round, taking the lead after 18 holes by shooting a 10-under par 60. But Whitekiller came out and posted an impressive score of his own, shooting a 63 to keep pace with Locke.
And by the time the second round was over, the two competitors were even. Whitekiller improved on his first-round 63 by posting a 62 in the second round, finishing three strokes ahead of Locke’s 65 to send the golfers to the final round in a tie at 15-under par.
And for the second year in a row, it was Whitekiller who came out on top. He shot a 65 on the final day to end the tournament with a 20-under 190.
Locke shot a 68 on the final day to finish the tournament with a 17-under 193 for the tournament.
Whitekiller became the first golfer since Cody Burrows to win multiple Championship Flight titles in a row.
Other flight winners included John Rogstad (E), Justin Johnson (D), Matt Kappell (C), James Roberts (B) and Steve Carroll (A).
