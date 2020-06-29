The 92nd Washita Valley Invitational Golf Tournament will begin this week.
The tournament will last Friday through Sunday at Bushwood Golf and Country Club, and owner Max Stewart is expecting a successful event with former champions competing in the tournament. There will also be contests held on Thursday.
Stewart said that more than 100 players have signed up for the tournament, filling six of the seven flights at the time of this article. The only flight not filled by Monday morning was the Championship Flight.
According to Stewart, Cody Burrows and Taylor Williams will once again be competing in the tournament. The two players have combined to win several Washita Valley titles in a row.
Burrows has won the past two tournaments and four of the past five. Williams' last title came in 2017.
The two players' former coach at Chickasha — Chad Randle — will also be competing this year, according to Stewart. The three players ended up in the same group last year, and Burrows ended up edging out Williams by four strokes.
According to Stewart, Jeff Bryant will extend his lengthy streak of Washita Valley appearances. He won the A Flight in 2019.
Stewart also believes the course is looking better than it has in quite some time and said the public is welcome to come out and watch the tournament.
There will be what Stewart is calling a "players' party" Friday at 6:30 p.m. That costs $25 per ticket.
Anyone wanting more information can contact Bushwood at 405-224-1250.
