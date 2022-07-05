EDITOR'S NOTE: The names' spellings have been provided.
Another edition of the Washita Valley Golf Tournament has come and gone.
The Chickasha Golf & Country hosted the annual tournament, and the actual rounds took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Chickasha. The tournament featured a large Championship Flight and a close race throughout the tournament.
The tournament also had six other flights.
Championship Flight
Trent Whitekiller found himself three strokes behind the leader after the first round, and that leader posted the lowest score of the tournament by recording a 62.
After a 65 in the first round, Whitekiller came back the following day and beat that score by just missing out on tying the tournament's lowest score. He recorded a 63 on Saturday and took the lead after 36 holes.
He also held that lead after the final round, recording another 65 to complete his run with a championship in the tournament. He edged out Griffen Locke and Zac Owens in the top three by recording an overall score of 193.
The difference between Locke and Owens was just one shot. Owens edged out Locke's 198 with a final score of 197.
Locke led the Championship Flight after the first round by recording that 62.
A Flight
The A Flight was close throughout the tournament, and the top two spots in the flight had a difference of just one shot.
Chris Karch came out of the gate with a 67 to take the lead after the first round, and he held a share of the lead after two rounds of play. But he had to hold off a rally from Carl Myers in the final two rounds.
After his 67, Karch put together back-to-back rounds of 70 to finish with a score of 207. Myers posted scores of 69 and 68 after posting a 71 in the opening round to finish second with a final score of 208.
Third place went to Jacoby Jarnagan and his final score of 211.
B Flight
And the B Flight was even closer, ending in a first-place tie.
Brandon Mobley and Jeff Bryant both ended the tournament at 212 to tie for first place. Third place went to a player known as Aaron or Lance Schooley and his final score of 214.
C Flight
Just four shots separated the three lowest scores in the C Flight.
Joseph King ended the close flight on top, finishing the tournament with an overall score of 224. Sean Ziba finished second and finished just a pair of strokes behind King after recording a score of 226.
Two players tied for third in the flight. Coey Rosen and Tucker White each finished the tournament at 228.
D Flight
The first-place finisher won the D Flight by nine strokes, and one shot separated the next two scores.
Cache Hill ended up with the flight title, winning it with a score of 235. Pete Bush finished second at 244, and Jerry Glenn finished third at 245.
Senior A Flight
The Senior A champion earned a nine-stroke victory.
Steve Carroll trailed the first-round leader by two strokes before ending up with a nine-stroke victory. He shot a 67 on Saturday to end the tournament at 138.
Cary DeHart finished second with a score of 147, and Steve Felton took third by posting an overall score of 148.
Senior B Flight
Six strokes separated the top three finishers in the Senior B Flight.
Rick Muchmore captured the title by posting a score of 161. Mark Nieto shot a 163 to finish second, and Tim Dunkin took third by posting a 167.
