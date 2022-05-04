One Chickasha golfer finished his regional as one of the top individuals competing in the regional.
Chickasha freshman Brock Jerman and Chickasha boys golf recently competed in a regional, and Jerman ended up finishing in the top two at Weatherford's golf course. Jerman qualified for the Class 4A state tournament as an individual, and he finished second in the overall individual race in the tournament.
Jerman will now get to participate at state, and the state tournament will take place at Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has scheduled the state tournament for May 9 and May 10.
