A golfer will get to represent Chickasha at the Class 4A state tournament.
The Chickasha boys competed at a Class 4A regional tournament at Lake Murray in Ardmore and had one of their golfers qualify for the state tournament. And the golfer will be making a return to state after qualifying as a freshman.
Sophomore golfer Brock Jerman is heading back to the state tournament after placing fourth in the regional tournament. Jerman also advanced to state last season and enters the state tournament after shooting a 157 in the recent regional tournament.
Jerman shot an 81 through his first 18 holes but improved on his second 18. Jerman improved by five strokes and ended up with a 76 for his second round, helping him qualify for the state tournament.
Jerman earned a fourth-place finish at the regional tournament and managed to medal as well.
State will take place May 8 and May 9 at Prairie West in Weatherford.
