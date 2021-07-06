A familiar face from the Washita Valley Golf Tournament has qualified for the Oklahoma Golf Association’s State Amateur Championship.
With Ninnekah listed under his name on the OGA's website, Josiah Crews got back to work soon after a second-place finish in the tournament. After finishing that tournament Sunday, Crews played in a qualifying tournament at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Per the scores that George Plummer sent to The Express-Star, Crews had scores of 68, 67 and 68 in Chickasha for a final score of 203. According to the results, Crews finished just one stroke behind tournament champion Chad Randle.
Per the results page on the OGA's website, Crews ended up qualifying for the State Amateur Championship with a 5-under 66, and he finished just three strokes behind the tournament’s top score. Per his scorecard, Crews shot a 2-under 34 on the front nine and a 3-under 32 on the back nine.
Crews will be one of 32 players from Tuesday's qualifying tournament to compete in the upcoming tournament later this month.
The State Amateur Championship will begin July 19 at Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. The tournament is a match-play event that lasts three days and consists of 64 players.
