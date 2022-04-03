Chickasha golf programs recently had success.
The high school recently competed in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament and had strong results. Chickasha also had success at the middle school level.
High School
The Chickasha boys finished second in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament, and freshman Brock Jerman led the team with an individual runner-up finish. The team consisted Brock Jerman, Jakeb Layman, Landon Milliser, Cayden Castrellon and Nick Williams
Bailey Randle competed for the girls. She put together a top-10 finish in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament.
Middle School
The middle school played in its first tournament of the season in Midwest City, and Jaxon Randle placed in the top 10 for a medal.
