Chickasha golf programs recently had success.

The high school recently competed in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament and had strong results. Chickasha also had success at the middle school level.

High School

The Chickasha boys finished second in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament, and freshman Brock Jerman led the team with an individual runner-up finish. The team consisted Brock Jerman, Jakeb Layman, Landon Milliser, Cayden Castrellon and Nick Williams 

Bailey Randle competed for the girls. She put together a top-10 finish in Fort Cobb-Broxton's tournament.

Middle School

The middle school played in its first tournament of the season in Midwest City, and Jaxon Randle placed in the top 10 for a medal.

