Several basketball players recently received recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
The OCA handed out All-State honors to girls basketball players across the state and handed out All-Star by Class recognition as well. One area player received All-State recognition, and multiple players earned All-Star status in their respective classes.
Amber-Pocasset's Caton Muncy picked up more postseason recognition, earning a spot on the OCA's Small West All-State team. She also earned All-Star recognition in Class 2A.
Muncy has earned plenty of All-State recognition as a senior. Along with earning All-State recognition from the OCA, she also earned a spot on the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association's Small West All-State team.
Muncy also earned All-State status from softball in the fall. The Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association placed Muncy on the Small West team.
Class A
Ninnekah's Tristan Baker earned All-Star recognition in Class A. She also earned OGBCA All-State status, being named to the Small West All-State team.
Class 2A
Muncy was the only player to earn an All-Star selection in Class 2A.
Class 4A
Four area players earned All-Star status in Class 4A. Bridge Creek had two of the four players selected in Lainey Morrow and Hannah Badon.
Tuttle's Shayla Wilson and Blanchard's Carly Craig were also named All-Stars. Craig also earned All-State recognition from OGBCA, getting selected to the Middle West All-State team.
