The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Tuttle Lady Tigers will be competing in a tournament that features a loaded field.
The Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic will take place in Ada next week. The tournament will start Tuesday and end Thursday.
The tournament has eight teams from five classes in the field.
According to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's rankings, every team in the bracket is currently ranked in whatever class they compete in. Seven of the eight teams are ranked in the top five.
The bracket currently features two top-ranked teams, two second-ranked teams and two third-ranked teams.
Am-Po is one of the second-ranked teams, and Tuttle is one of the top-ranked teams. Both teams are on the bottom half of the bracket.
The Lady Panthers are currently ranked second in Class 2A, and they will begin their tournament run against the top-ranked team in Class B. Am-Po and Lomega will face each other at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The bottom half of the bracket also has Tuttle and Frontier.
The Lady Tigers — currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A — will take on Frontier at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Frontier is currently ranked 11th in Class A.
The top half of the bracket features a Latta team currently ranked third in Class 2A facing a Perry team currently ranked third in Class 3A. The top half of the bracket also features a Weatherford team currently ranked fourth in Class 4A facing a Hammon team currently ranked second in Class B.
