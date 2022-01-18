RUSH SPRINGS — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Rush Springs Lady Redskins picked up victories in the opening round of the Grady County Tournament.
The two teams played their GCT openers Tuesday, and each team won by double digits. Am-Po began play ranked sixth in Class 2A.
The Lady Panthers took care of business against Ninnekah, winning 60-10. Rush Springs battled Dibble and rolled to a 44-23 win.
Amber-Pocasset
The Lady Panthers entered their game with just six available players, but they were able to get the job done in their first step toward a second GCT title in a row.
The Lady Panthers opened the game on a 30-0 run before Ninnekah got on the board in the second quarter. Am-Po led 26-0 after the first quarter and scored the first four points of the second quarter.
Ninnekah hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter and played Am-Po to a 6-6 tie in the period, giving the Lady Panthers a 32-6 lead at halftime.
Am-Po outscored Ninnekah 28-4 in the second half to complete the opening-round victory.
Devynn Harris led all scorers with 18 points in the win. Abbie Savage also reached double-digit points.
Rush Springs
Rush Springs pulled away in the second quarter.
Rush Springs went to the second quarter up five points, and they outscored Dibble by 10 points to lead by 15 at halftime. Rush Springs led 9-4 after one quarter, and it led 22-7 at halftime.
With Rush Springs already up 13 points near halftime, Shelbie Caveness came up with a steal and basket right before the buzzer to give her team a 22-7 advantage at halftime.
After scoring six points in the second quarter, Rush Springs' Myka Brady picked up where she left off. Brady scored 10 points in the third quarter and 12 points in the second half.
Brady scored Rush Springs' first seven points of the second half and gave her team a 20-point lead. Rush Springs went to the final quarter with a 21-point lead.
Brady had 18 points for Rush Springs. Caveness also reached double digits in the win.
Next up
Am-Po and Rush Springs will play at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday. Ninnekah and Dibble are set to meet at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
