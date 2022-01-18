RUSH SPRINGS — The Alex Lady Longhorns and Minco Lady Bulldogs won their tournament openers.
The Grady County Tournament began in Rush Springs on Monday, and the two teams each got to play. Class 2A No. 20 Minco got the tournament started against Verden, and Alex took on Lexington that evening.
Minco held off Verden to pick up a 51-43 victory. Alex got off to a fast start and never trailed in a 52-39 win over Lexington.
Minco
Minco and Verden were tied at 29 points apiece in the third quarter after Verden grabbed a lead earlier in the quarter. Minco finished the quarter with seven points in a row to lead 36-29 after the game's first three quarters.
Minco held a 10-5 lead after the first quarter, and it led 22-17 at halftime.
But Verden continued to hang around. The Lady Tigers scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to just two points.
But like she did so often throughout the game, Minco's Emily Martinez came up with points. She scored four points in a row to put Minco up six, and the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold off the Lady Tigers.
Martinez had 21 points in the win.
Alex
The Lady Longhorns scored the game's first 21 points and moved to the semifinals.
The Lady Longhorns did not allow Lexington to score a single point in the first quarter, and they led 12-0 heading to the second quarter. Alex scored the first nine points of the second quarter before Lexington finally got its first two points, making the score 21-2.
Alex led Lexington 25-8 at halftime, and it went to the fourth quarter up 38-16. Lexington won the fourth quarter, but it could not overcome a slow start.
Alex got 19 points and multiple 3-pointers from Riley Byrne. Kaitlyn Byrum and Triniti Black each had 13 points.
Next up
Alex and Minco advanced to Friday's semifinal with their wins and will play at 4 p.m.
Verden and Lexington fell to a consolation semifinal set to take place at 4 p.m. Thursday.
