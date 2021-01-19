RUSH SPRINGS — In search of their third Grady County Tournament title in a row, the Minco Bulldogs rolled to a victory in the opening round.
Competing in Rush Springs on Tuesday, the Bulldogs took on the Verden Tigers and used a quick start to propel themselves to victory. The Bulldogs opened the game on a 9-0 run and advanced to the semifinals with a 74-29 victory.
Minco's 9-0 run to start the game was not even its longest run of the first quarter. After Verden scored its only basket of the first quarter, the Bulldogs finished the quarter on a 17-0 run and led 26-2.
Verden scored the first three points of the second quarter, but Minco answered those three points with the game's next 10 points to go up 36-5. Minco held a 39-8 lead at halftime.
Minco outscored Verden 25-9 in the third quarter. Verden won the final quarter by a score of 12-10.
Minco's Austin Brothers led all scorers in the game, ending up with 21 points for the Bulldogs. He scored 16 of those 21 points in the first half, reaching double-digit points in the first quarter.
Ethan Ventris and Kade Anthony joined Brothers in double figures. Ventris hit five 3-pointers and had 17 points in the win. Anthony ended the game with 11 points.
The Bulldogs will play the winner of Rush Springs and Dibble at approximately 8 p.m. Friday in Rush Springs.
Verden will play the loser of Rush Springs and Dibble at 6 p.m. Friday. That game will also take place in Rush Springs.
