Two Grady County Tournament semifinal games will take place Thursday.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Lexington Lady Bulldogs will play in Alex at 6 p.m. with a spot in the title game on the line. The Ninnekah Lady Owls and Minco Lady Bulldogs will play in Rush Springs at approximately 8 p.m.
Am-Po vs. Lexington
Class 2A No. 5 Am-Po and Lexington — unranked in Class 3A — will battle it out after meeting in the championship game last season. Lexington won that meeting.
The Lady Panthers have been to the GCT championship game the past three seasons and are looking to extend that streak. The Lady Panthers won the tournament in 2018 and 2019 before the loss in 2020.
Am-Po beat Verden in the opening round. Lexington took down Alex in the first round.
Minco vs. Ninnekah
The Ninnekah Lady Owls and Minco Lady Bulldogs are both looking to reach the championship game for the first time in several seasons. Minco's last appearance in the GCT title game was in 2013, and Ninnekah last appeared in the title game in 2010.
Niinnekah’s last GCT title came in 2002. Minco last won the tournament in 2000.
Ninnekah is ranked ninth in Class A and defeated Dibble in the first round. Minco is unranked in Class 2A and defeated Rush Springs in the first round.
