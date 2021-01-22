Two more Grady County Tournament semifinal games will take place Friday.
The Alex Longhorns and Amber-Pocasset Panthers will play at approximately 8 p.m. in Alex on Friday. The Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons will play at 6 p.m. in Rush Springs.
Am-Po vs. Alex
Am-Po and Alex will compete in a matchup that features two ranked teams. Am-Po is ranked 12th in Class 2A, and Alex is the 16th-ranked team in Class A.
Alex defeated Am-Po earlier this season.
Am-Po is looking to get back to the GCT championship game for the first time since 2019. The Panthers last won the tournament in 2018.
Alex's last appearance in the championship game came in 2017. The Longhorns last won the title in 2005.
Am-Po advanced to the semifinals by beating Ninnekah in overtime. Alex defeated Lexington in the opening round of the tournament.
Minco vs. Dibble
The Minco Bulldogs are the only ranked team in the matchup. They are currently ranked eighth in Class 2A.
Minco has won back-to-back Grady County Tournaments and has been in the finals the past three seasons. Dibble last appeared in the championship game in 2004, and the Demons' last title came in 1996.
Minco defeated Verden in the first round of the tournament, and Dibble took down Rush Springs in the opening round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.