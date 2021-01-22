The Dibble Demons have an opportunity to do something that the program has not done since the 1990s.
For the first time since 2004, the Demons find themselves in the Grady County Tournament championship game and are looking for their first GCT title since 1996. With a spot in the title game on the line, Dibble took on Class 2A No. 8 Minco in Rush Springs on Friday.
Minco rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Demons held on for a 52-50 victory over the Bulldogs.
Dibble's win ended Minco's run of back-to-back GCT titles. Minco had been to the championship game three seasons in a row before the loss.
The Demons advanced to the semifinal game by defeating Rush Springs in the first round.
Dibble's last trip to the championship game resulted in a loss to Amber-Pocasset. Dibble defeated Verden in the 1996 championship game.
Dibble will play Am-Po in Saturday's title game. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. and take place in Rush Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.