RUSH SPRINGS — The Dibble Demons had to outlast the Rush Springs Redskins in the first round of the Grady County Tournament.
Dibble jumped out to an 11-0 lead in Rush Springs on Tuesday but only led by three after three quarters. Late free throws helped the Demons pick up a 41-31 victory.
Despite falling behind 11-0, Rush Springs did pick up some momentum by the end of the first quarter. The team scored the final four points of the period to make the score 11-4 after the first quarter.
Dibble's Conner Pickard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the second quarter to give Dibble leads of 14-4 and 17-7. The Demons built a 12-point lead in the second quarter and led by seven points at halftime.
Rush Springs trailed 23-11 but ended the first half on a 5-0 run to make the score 23-16 at halftime.
That 5-0 run to end the first half became an 11-0 run in the third quarter. Rush Springs scored the first six points of the second half to get within one point of Demons.
Dibble held a 27-24 lead after the third quarter.
Up 33-31 in the fourth quarter, Dibble finished the game on an 8-0 scoring run to win by 10 points. Dibble hit eight free throws to finish the game.
David Porras led the Demons with 18 points. Zane Harper led Rush Springs and all scorers, finishing the game with 19 points.
Dibble will play Minco at approximately 8 p.m. Friday. Rush Springs will play Verden at 6 p.m. Friday.
Those two games will take place in Rush Springs.
