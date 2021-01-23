Saturday’s Grady County Tournament action will feature multiple teams looking to pick up a second victory in the tournament.
Two third-place games will take place in Rush Springs on Saturday, and three of the teams involved in the two games are area teams. The games will feature the Minco boys and girls, Alex boys and Lexington girls.
The Minco Lady Bulldogs defeated Rush Springs in the first round of the tournament before losing to Ninnekah in the semifinals. Minco will face Lexington at 11 a.m.
Lexington defeated Alex in the first round and lost to Class 2A No. 5 Amber-Pocasset in the semifinals.
The Alex boys and Minco boys will be competing for third place at 2 p.m.
Alex is ranked 16th in Class A and beat Lexington in the first round. Alex lost to Class 2A No. 12 Am-Po in the semifinals.
Minco is ranked eighth in Class 2A and defeated Verden in the first round. Minco lost to Dibble in the semifinals.
