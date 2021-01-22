One Grady County Tournament championship game has its two teams.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Ninnekah Lady Owls each won Thursday to advance to Saturday’s championship game. Am-Po picked up a 66-21 victory over Lexington, and Ninnekah earned a 40-34 win over Minco.
The two teams set up a battle of ranked teams in the championship game. Am-Po enters the matchup ranked fifth in Class 2A. Ninnekah is currently ranked ninth in Class A.
The championship game will take place in Rush Springs and start at 5 p.m.
Am-Po
Am-Po only had six players in their semifinal game against the Lexington Lady Bulldogs.
Those six players all scored at least five points, and the Lady Panthers advanced to the Grady County Tournament championship game for the fourth season in a row. Am-Po trailed 2-0 early in the game before rolling to its 66-21 victory in Alex.
Caton Muncy, Devynn Harris, Abbie Savage, Allison Stewart, Caleigh Jeffries and Brooke Brown made up Am-Po’s six players and scorers in the game. The Lady Panthers scored at least 15 points in all four quarters and did not allow more than eight points in a quarter.
After falling behind 2-0, the Lady Panthers scored the next 12 points to take a 10-point lead over the Lady Bulldogs. Jeffries hit a 3-pointer to give Am-Po a double-digit advantage in the quarter.
Am-Po finished the first quarter with a 15-4 advantage over Lexington.
Am-Po scored the final three points of the first quarter and the first 17 points of the second quarter to make up a 20-0 run, giving the team a 32-4 lead over its opponent. The Lady Panthers allowed just three points in the second quarter and went to halftime with a 34-7 lead.
Am-Po outscored Lexington 17-8 in the third quarter and 15-6 in the third quarter to win the second half 32-14.
Muncy and Harris combined for 39 of Am-Po’s 66 points. Muncy ended the game with a game-high 20 points, and Harris finished the game with 19 points.
Am-Po was able to avenge last season’s loss to Lexington in the GCT championship game. Am-Po won the tournament in 2018 and 2019.
Ninnekah
The Lady Owls did not score in the first quarter but managed to take the lead in the second quarter on the way to their 40-34 win. Ninnekah never trailed again after taking the lead in Rush Springs.
Down 7-0 after the first quarter, Ninnekah finally got on the board in the second quarter on a Preslee Pitre basket. The Lady Owls trailed 10-4 but finished the first half on an 11-2 run to lead 15-12 at halftime.
The Lady Owls held a double-digit lead after three quarters and led by 14 in the fourth quarter. Minco cut its deficit to three points before losing by six.
The Lady Owls are back in the GCT title game for the first time since 2010. They have not won the tournament since 2002.
