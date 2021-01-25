RUSH SPRINGS — The Amber-Pocasset Panthers are Grady County Tournament champions.
The Panthers — ranked 12th in Class 2A — appeared in their third GCT championship game in four seasons and took on the Dibble Demons in Rush Springs on Saturday. The Panthers defeated the Demons 46-31 for their first GCT title since 2018.
Dibble was making its first appearance in the championship game since 2004. The Demons were looking for their first GCT title since 1996.
Am-Po never trailed in its 15-point victory and opened the game with six points in a row. The Panthers held the Demons to just four points in the first quarter and went to the second quarter with an 11-4 lead.
Am-Po’s Kyle Williams began the second quarter with four points in a row to give the Panthers their first double-digit lead of the game. Williams was one of three double-digit scorers for Am-Po.
Eli Rimer put a stop to the mini 4-0 run, making a basket and free throw to get the Demons within eight points.
The Panthers built a 16-point lead in the second quarter and went to halftime with a 27-13 advantage over the Demons.
Am-Po’s lead grew in the third quarter. The Panthers used a 6-0 scoring run to go up 19 points, taking a 37-18 lead in the period.
Am-Po led by 21 points before taking a 41-23 lead to the fourth quarter.
Along with Williams, Austin Carpenter and Caiden Thomason had double-digit scoring performances in the win.
Carpenter led all scorers with 14 points. Williams and Thomason each had 12 points for the Panthers.
Chris Schat, Tanner Croskey and Carson Howe also scored for Am-Po. Rimer and Cole Clanton each had seven points for Dibble.
Am-Po advanced to the championship game with a pair of single-digit victories. The Panthers escaped an overtime game with Ninnekah in the first round and held off Class A No. 16 Alex in the semifinals.
Dibble took care of Rush Springs in the first round and took down Class 2A No. 8 Minco in the semifinals.
Minco bounces back
The Minco boys were able to bounce back from their loss to Dibble in the semifinals. The Bulldogs faced Alex in Saturday’s third-place game.
The Bulldogs responded to their loss with a 71-44 victory over the Longhorns.
