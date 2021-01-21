ALEX — The Amber-Pocasset Panthers needed overtime but managed to advance to the Grady County Tournament semifinals.
The Panthers trailed the Ninnekah Owls by double digits in the second quarter before clawing their way back and picking up a 53-49 victory in Alex on Wednesday. Am-Po led 41-39 with no lime left on the clock in regulation, but Ninnekah's Kyle Worbes buried two free throws to send the game to overtime.
Am-Po held a 10-8 lead in the second quarter before Ninnekah went on a long scoring run. The Owls scored 12 points in a row to take a 20-10 advantage over their opponent.
The Panthers scored the final six points of the first half and first two points of the second half to get within two points. Am-Po's Carson Howe tied the game at 27 with the first of his three triples and gave the Panthers 30-29 lead with his second 3-pointer.
Am-Po trailed 39-34 in the fourth quarter before going on a 7-0 run to go up by two points. Ninnekah tied the game at 41 to send it to overtime.
Outscoring Ninnekah 12-8 in overtime, Am-Po never trailed in the extra minutes of play.
Am-Po's Caiden Thomason and Austin Carpenter each had 15 points for the Panthers.
Barring any changes, Am-Po will play Alex at 8 p.m. Friday. Ninnekah will play Lexington at 6 p.m.
Those two games will take place in Alex.
