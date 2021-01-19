ALEX — The Alex Lady Longhorns and Lexington Lady Bulldogs met in the opening round of the Grady County Tournament.
Playing in Alex on Monday, the Lady Longhorns were within eight points of Lexington after the first three quarters. The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Longhorns 18-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away and pick up a 58-39 victory over the Lady Longhorns.
The Lady Longhorns held early leads over the defending tournament champions. Riley Byrne scored all five of her points in the first quarter, giving Alex leads of 3-2 and 5-4 in the process.
Lexington scored the quarter's final nine points and led 13-5 after the first quarter.
The Lady Bulldogs extended their run to 12-0 in the second quarter after Rylee Beason made one of her four 3-pointers. Beason ended up with a game-high 18 points in Lexington's victory.
Facing a 21-6 deficit in the second quarter, the Lady Longhorns went on a run to pull within five points of the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Ketchum scored the first eight points in a 12-2 run that made the score 23-18.
Like Beason, Ketchum ended the game with four 3-pointers. She led the Lady Longhorns with 16 points.
Lexington went to the second half with a 30-21 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the first five points of the second half to go up 35-21. Trailing 40-27 in the third quarter, Alex scored the final five points of the period to make the score 40-32 after three quarters.
Lexington opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run and never let its lead get to single digits again.
Alex's Kye Heldermon joined Ketchum in double figures, finishing the game with 11 points. Including Beason, three Lexington players finished the game with double-digit points.
Alex will play Verden at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lexington advanced to the GCT semifinals and will play Class 2A No. 5 Amber-Pocasset at approximately 8 p.m.
