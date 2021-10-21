There will be a fundraising event for a Chickasha cheerleader in November.
According to the flyer, the event will have a cover charge of $5, and the event will raise money for Monica Mills, a cheerleader who has committed to performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
According to a released flyer, the event will include music, a dinner and a silent auction at The Elks Lodge in November. The Elks Lodge is located at 1818 W. Country Club Rd.
The event will take place Nov. 13 and will start at 6 p.m.
