A fundraising event will help a local cheerleader Nov. 13.

There will be a fundraising event for a Chickasha cheerleader in November.

According to the flyer, the event will have a cover charge of $5, and the event will raise money for Monica Mills, a cheerleader who has committed to performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to a released flyer, the event will include music, a dinner and a silent auction at The Elks Lodge in November. The Elks Lodge is located at 1818 W. Country Club Rd.

The event will take place Nov. 13 and will start at 6 p.m.

