Harrison Funderburk's football career is not over.
Funderburk's playing days will continue with Oklahoma Panhandle State University in the Sooner Athletic Conference. Chickasha High School held a ceremony for the senior on Monday.
Funderburk is excited to have the opportunity to continue his career at the next level. Knowing that college coaches want him to play for them is a special feeling.
"It means a lot knowing that I have the chance to go on and continue my football career and (to) know that I'm wanted to go play somewhere," he said.
According to Funderburk, OPSU has a lot going for it. He talked about the people and facilities as to why he chose to attend OPSU after high school.
"They (the coaches) were really nice people. They're getting brand new, updated facilities." Funderburk said.
He also talked about the location of OPSU, located in Goodwell between Guymon and Texhoma in the panhandle. Funderburk believes the location of the college will help him remain focused on the tasks at hand.
"All I'm really going to be doing is lifting, football and school. That will keep me on task," he said.
Funderburk also talked about his time playing for Chickasha. He is a part of a senior class that helped Chickasha clinch its first playoff appearance since 2013 during the 2019 season. He has loved his time with the Fightin' Chicks.
"I wouldn't trade anything for the world," Funderburk said.
During his playing career, the Fightin' Chicks started to win more games and finished Funderburk's senior season with six victories. One of those six wins came against rival Anadarko at the end of the regular season and helped the Fightin' Chicks secure a playoff spot.
"It really felt special," Funderburk said about being a part of the program's improvement and success.
Funderburk also received honors on both sides of the ball for his senior season. He received District 4A-1 recognition as a fullback on offense. On defense, the Oklahoma Coaches Association awarded him the honor of All-Star by Class as a linebacker.
