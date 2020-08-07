In its Pigskin Preview covering football teams across Oklahoma, VYPE recognized several football players from the area.
VYPE ranked its top 100 players and gave honorable mention honors. The publication also features preseason All-VYPE teams for all of the classes and two divisions in Class 6A.
A couple of area players — Alex’s Tatton Anderson and Cyril’s Kole Carlson — earned recognition in Class B. Anderson came in at No. 45 in VYPE’s list of the top 100 players and earned All-VYPE recognition at the running back position.
Carlson earned All-VYPE recognition as an athlete.
In Class A, two area players earned recogniton from the publication. Minco’s Aidan Howry earned honorable mention honors from VYPE after the publication placed him just outside the top 100. He also earned All-VYPE recognition as an offensive lineman.
Rush Springs also had representation on the Class A list. Kade Worden earned a spot on the All-VYPE team as a linebacker.
In Class 3A, Bridge Creek’s Alex Simons earned an All-VYPE spot as a linebacker.
In Class 4A, Blanchard’s Logan McKay earned honorable mention recognition, landing just ouside the top 100. He also earned a spot on the All-VYPE team as a linebacker.
Two Tuttle players ended up on the Class 4A All-VYPE team. Korben Graham earned a spot as an offensive lineman, and Hunter Anderson earned a spot as a defensive back.
