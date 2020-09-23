Barring any changes, two unbeaten teams will face off in Tuttle on Friday.
The Tuttle Tigers and Cushing Tigers enter Friday’s District 4A-2 matchup without a loss this season, and one team will be the last unbeaten team in the district by the end of the night. Both teams enter the game 3-0 in 2020.
The Tuttle Tigers are 3-0 for the third season in a row and are looking to get to 4-0 for the third season in a row with a win. Cushing is off to its best start since 2015.
Tuttle opened the season during Zero Week, taking down Sulphur 28-7. The Tigers followed their season-opening win with a 23-12 win over Plainview and a 24-21 win over Newcastle. They also enter Friday’s game after having their off week due to playing Zero Week.
Cushing has wins over Bristow, Perkins-Tryon and Berryhill this season.
The two teams have played the past two seasons. Tuttle defeated Cushing 49-14 in 2018 and 33-20 last season.
