The Tuttle Tigers got off to a winning start.
Tuttle — Class 4A's No. 1 team in the Associated Press rankings — was in a close game with the Cache Bulldogs after a quarter of play in Cache on Friday. But the Tigers showed why they are considered the top team in the class and pulled away to pick up a 39-14 victory in their season opener.
The Tigers racked up more than 400 yards of offense in the win, and three Tuttle players recorded multiple touchdowns in the victory.
Mason Dennis, Brady McAdoo and Weston Grounds all had at least two touchdowns in the team's victory. Major Sharp recorded a touchdown and an interception for the Tigers.
Tuttle and Cache went to the second quarter in a 0-0 tie, and that's when Tuttle began to pull away. The Tigers scored 20 points in the second quarter and took a 20-0 lead to the second half.
McAdoo passed the 100-yard mark on the ground for the Tigers and ran for his two touchdowns in the second quarter. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run before adding a 26-yard touchdown later in the quarter.
Dennis tossed three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the win. He dropped a deep ball to Grounds for a 69-yard score in the second quarter, and the extra point made the score 20-0.
Trailing 20-0 at halftime, Cache was still not quite out of the game. The Bulldogs scored first in the second half and only trailed 20-7 after the extra point.
But Tuttle came up with a response.
Grounds caught four passes for 90 yards in Tuttle's victory, and he added a second touchdown catch to his total in the second half. Dennis and Grounds connected on a 13-yard score in the third quarter to put Tuttle up 26-7.
Tuttle led 26-7 after three quarters and extended its least on a touchdown connection between Dennis and Sharp. With Tuttle up 32-14 in the fourth quarter, Dennis also found the end zone on the ground.
Now 1-0 on the season, Tuttle does not have a game this week. The Tigers will host Noble on Sept. 9.
