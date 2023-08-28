The Tuttle Tigers took care of business.
Tuttle entered the season tied for second in the first Class 4A Associated Press poll, and the Tigers opened their 2023 campaign with a big win in Tuttle on Friday. Tuttle scored points on offense, defense and special teams en route to a dominant 41-7 win over the Cache Bulldogs.
And offensively, it was Tuttle’s rushing attack that did most of the damage against the Bulldogs.
Tuttle’s run game accounted for four of the team’s touchdowns and helped the Tigers take command in the first quarter after punting on their opening series. Following the first of four Cache turnovers in the game, Tuttle used its rushing attack to move the ball.
Brady McAdoo led the way for Tuttle, running for more than 100 yards in the game and helping set other Tuttle running backs up for touchdown runs on the team’s first three scoring drives. Shawn Rounsaville scored first for Tuttle before Luke Fallwell scored his two rushing touchdowns.
Tuttle led 13-0 after Fallwell’s first touchdown run, and the defense came up big. Tuttle forced a safety to go up 15-0, and Fallwell scored again on the following possession.
Up 22-0, it was time for Tuttle to score through the air. Jackson Johnson and Noah McDoulett connected for a 35-yard score ahead of another safety against Cache.
The Tigers went to halftime with a 34-0 lead after a field goal.
Eli Terry got in on the action for Tuttle, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Cache scored its only touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Sitting at 1-0, Tuttle does not have a game this week. The Tigers will be at Noble next week.
Other results
In other 4A action outside of Chickasha, Bridge Creek opened the season with a win over Lexington. Bridge Creek travels to Elk City this week.
